There are a lot of talented actors making a crossover to the OTT medium and now, Urmila Matondkar will mark her digital debut with web series titled Tiwari. The narrative is based on the emotional bond between a mother and daughter. The series is produced by Raj Kishor Khaware and Utpaal Acharya and directed by Saurabh Verma. Taran Adarsh posted her look from the series on his social media handle.

