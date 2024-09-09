Actor Vikas Sethi, best known for his character Robbie in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, passed away in Nashik on Sunday (September 8) after suffering a heart attack while sleeping. The actor was just 48 at the time of his demise. A funeral was held in Mumbai today, and several celebrities from the TV industry, along with their family members, showed up to pay their final respects to the actor. Videos from the ceremony have surfaced online, showing Hiten Tejawani and Sharad Kelkar attending to bid their dear friend goodbye. Vikas Sethi Funeral Today: Actor’s Wife Jhanvi Sethi Shares Heartbreaking Details of His Final Moments, Reveals ‘He Was Sick but Didn’t Want To Go to Hospital’.

Hiten Tejwani and Sharad Kelkar at Vikas Sethi’s Funeral

