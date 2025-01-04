As we kick off 2025, Sky Force emerges as one of the most eagerly awaited films of the new year. Starring Akshay Kumar and debutant Veer Pahariya in the lead roles, the high-octane aerial action film is directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anik Kapur. The makers of the upcoming film have now shared an announcement revealing that the trailer for the movie will be released on Sunday (January 5). Sky Force also features Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur and Sharad Kelkar in crucial roles. The movie is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on January 24, 2025. Akshay Kumar Birthday: From ‘Housefull 5’ To ‘Welcome to the Jungle’, Upcoming Movies of Bollywood’s Khiladi Kumar!.

Akshay Kumar's ‘Sky Force’ Trailer To Drop on January 5

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

