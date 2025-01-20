TV actor Yogesh Mahajan passed away on Sunday (January 19). The actor, known for portraying Shukracharya in the popular TV show Shiv Shakti: Tap Tyaag Taandav, was found dead at his Umergaon apartment yesterday. Yogesh failed to show up on the sets of his show, raising concerns among his team. Crew members later broke into his apartment and found him unconscious. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. Yogesh reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest. His funeral will reportedly take place today at the Gorai-2 crematorium, Borivali (W), Mumbai. Bhojpuri Actor Sudip Pandey Dies; He Was Best Known for His Roles in ‘Pyar Mein’, ‘Balwa’ and ‘Dharti’.

TV Actor Yogesh Mahajan No More

