WWE wrestler John Cena surprised everyone by singing one of Shah Rukh Khan's hit songs, “Bholi Si Surat,” from Dil To Pagal Hai. This viral video earned praise from SRK himself. In the video, John expressed his desire to learn and grow, stating there are many paths to growth. Following SRK's reaction, Cena thanked him for bringing happiness to the world. Responding to SRK’s lovely comment, John Cena wrote on X, “You have given so many in the world so much happiness, thank you for all you do.” John Cena’s Latest Instagram Post Proves He’s a True Shah Rukh Khan Fan – Here’s Why!

Check John Cena's X Post

You have given so many in the world so much happiness, thank you for all you do. https://t.co/8YnIAv54yJ — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 26, 2024

