A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in Oxfordshire, London on suspicion of hacking GTA 6 (Grand Theft Auto 6) and leaking crucial videos from the game. Reportedly, the police has declined to confirm any more deets on the arrest and investigation. GTA 6 Gameplay Footage Leaks Online in 90 Videos.

GTA 6 Leak Scandal News:

The 17-year-old ‘GTA 6’ hacker has reportedly been arrested in the UK (via @MatthewKeysLive) pic.twitter.com/Zt2pG3RXto — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) September 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)