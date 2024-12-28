Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has clarified that only the exam held at Bapu Examination Centre in Patna will be re-examined. The Controller of Examinations, Rajesh Kumar Singh, emphasized that no reports or evidence from other districts justify a re-exam decision. Singh explained that the commission is a constitutional body committed to conducting transparent exams for candidates. Decisions regarding re-exams are based on reports from district officials and substantial evidence. He also clarified that no such reports were received for any other examination centres, and the re-exam on January 4, 2025, will only apply to the Bapu Examination Centre based on credible evidence. Singh urged candidates not to be misled by sensationalized media reports and to stay cautious. BPSC Exam Row: Bihar PSC Chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai Rules Out Cancellation of December 13 Exam, Show Cause Notice Served to 34 Candidates.

