The Joint Admission Board (JAB) today, November 19, restored the earlier eligibility criteria for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced, thus allowing candidates to attempt the exam only twice. Earlier this month, JAB said that candidates could attempt the JEE Advanced exam up to three times in consecutive years. The decision was taken during a board meeting held on November 15 where it was decided to go back to the earlier criteria of only two attempts, which has been followed since 2013. JEE Advanced Exam 2025: Number of Attempts for Joint Entrance Examination Advanced Increased to 3 As IIT Kanpur Releases Eligibility Criteria at jeeadv.ac.in; Check Details.

Only 2 Consecutive Attempts for JEE Advanced Exam Are Allowed

🚨 A month after increasing the number of attempts for the JEE Advanced from two to three, the JAB has retained the earlier criteria. Only two consecutive attempts for the JEE Advanced exam are allowed. pic.twitter.com/x7KH0WSOEz — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) November 18, 2024

Nobody Cares About Students

Earlier, JEE Advanced announced that three attempts are allowed and now they restrict to two suddenly. It seems whether it's JAB or NTA nobody cares about students in this country. pic.twitter.com/aeV1yL59VM — Aditya Jha (@i_Aditya_jha) November 19, 2024

