John Bannister Goodenough, the co-winner of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry and an American creator of lithium-ion batteries, has died. Nicholas Grundish, Goodenough's pupil, confirmed Goodenough's passing on Monday night. The discovery that lithium may be held within sheets of titanium sulphide was made by British-American scientist Stan Whittingham, who received a Nobel Prize along with Goodenough. With the help of a cobalt-based cathode, Goodenough improved it to produce a product that today affects almost everyone's lives. Dr N Gopalakrishnan Dies: Noted Scientist Passes Away at 68, PM Narendra Modi Condoles His Demise.

John Goodenough Dies

Breaking News: John Goodenough, the Nobel Prize-winning creator of the lithium-ion battery, has died at 100. His contribution is regarded as a linchpin of chemistry, physics and engineering on a molecular scale. https://t.co/F8xDeiVkA3 — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 26, 2023

