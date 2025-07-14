The Kerala State Lottery will announce the Bhagyathara BT-11 lottery sambad weekly result of July 14, today at 3 pm. Stay updated with the Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2025 for comprehensive details on past draws and results. Each Monday at 3 PM, the Kerala Lottery “Bhagyathara BT” lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala 'Bhagyathara BT' lottery code is 'BT' because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of lucky draw will receive Bumper 80 Lakh Rupees. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Samrudhi SM-11 Lottery Result of 13.07.2025, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2025

