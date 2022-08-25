The Mumbai Traffic Police on Thursday took to Twitter and said that the vehicular movement is slow at Jogeshwari – Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) junction Kanjurmarg due to truck and bus breakdowns at Gandhi Nagar. Meanwhile, due to heavy traffic flow, south-bound vehicular movement is slow at CIBA, WEH.

Vehicular movement is slow at Jvlr junction Kanjurmarg due to truck and bus breakdown at Gandhi nagar. गांधीनगर येथे ट्रक आणि बसमध्ये बिघाड झाल्याने कांजूरमार्ग जंक्शन येथे वाहनांची वाहतूक मंदावली आहे.#MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) August 25, 2022

Due to heavy traffic flow, south bound vehicular movement is slow at CIBA, WEH. वाहतूक कोंडी मुळे सीआयबीए, पश्चिम द्रुतगती महामार्ग येथे दक्षिणेकडील वाहनांची हालचाल मंदावली आहे. #MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) August 25, 2022

