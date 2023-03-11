In a tragic accident, two persons were killed while two others sustained severe injuries after a container collided with two other vehicles and caught fire in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Saturday morning. The accident took place at Ganpati Ghat of Rau-Khalghat four-lane highway in the district at around 8 am. The vehicle was on its way to Maharashtra. Maharashtra Road Accident: Woman Dies After Being Hit by Duo Recording Instagram Reel on Motorcycle in Pune.

Madhya Pradesh Road Accident:

2 passengers of the truck died due to fire injuries, 1 person is stable & 2 others are injured. Further investigations are on : ASP Devandra Patidar — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 11, 2023

