On Friday, January 10, the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government directed the state police to take "appropriate action" against financial influencer Abhishek Kar. The Assam government has accused influencer Abhishek Kar of "spreading misinformation" about Assam in a podcast on YouTube. The action comes after a video clip from a recent YouTube podcast featuring Abhishek Kar was flagged by the Office of the Chief Minister on Friday evening. Notably, the clip was shared by multiple Assam-based social media platforms. "A video from a YouTube channel ,named Riya Upreti, is in circulation where an individual named Abhishek Kar is seen making unacceptable comments on Assam's history and traditions," the CMO said in a post on X. In the video, Kar is seen talking about Mayong village in Assam's Morigaon district. In the video, Kar claims that the women there have such power "that you go there as a person, they can convert you into a goat or any other animal, and then at night, turn you into a person again and have sambhog with you. Why? Because there are a lot of tantric practises…" Assam Cabinet Nod for Classification of Oil Palms as Cash Crop.

Abhishek Kar Accused of 'Spreading Misinformation', Police Initiate Action

Noted Sir. Lawful action shall be taken. Warm regards. https://t.co/igk4O2rjgp — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) January 10, 2025

