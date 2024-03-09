A shocking incident of road accident has come to light from Maharashtra where a rickshaw met with an accident in Bhiwandi. A video shared by news agency PTI shows an auto rickshaw allegedly ramming into a divider in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi. Two people have been killed and three others are set to be injured in the accident. A disturbing video of the accident has also gone viral on social media. The 1-second video clip shows the speeding auto-rickshaw ramming into a divider in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi. Tension in Parts of Bhiwandi After Collegian Succumbs to Injuries Caused in Clash.

Auto Rickshaw Rams Into Divider in Bhiwandi

VIDEO | Two killed, three injured as auto rickshaw rams into divider in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/wsRzYY6Mnx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 9, 2024

