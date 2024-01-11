In a shocking incident on Wednesday, three pedestrians were injured when a speeding SUV hit them on Pal Road in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The accident, which was captured on CCTV, shows the SUV colliding with two men and a woman as they crossed the road. The vehicle overturned after the driver applied the brakes post-collision. The driver fled the scene immediately after the accident. Local residents rushed to assist the injured, who were promptly taken to a nearby hospital. Two of the victims were admitted for treatment, while the third, who sustained minor injuries, did not require hospitalisation. Police are currently making efforts to locate the driver, who remains at large. Pune Road Accident: Man Jumps Traffic Signal in Yerawada, Gets Hit by Truck; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Accident Caught on Camera in Jodhpur

