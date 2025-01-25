A horrific road accident was caught on camera near Wai Bus Stand in Satara, Maharashtra. In the CCTV footage, a speeding car is seen suddenly ramming into five pedestrians. The tragic accident resulted in the death of one person, while four others sustained severe injuries. The video of the incident has been shared widely on social media, drawing attention to the shocking mishap. The injured victims were immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment. Authorities are investigating the case to determine the cause of the accident, which highlights the dangers of reckless driving in busy areas. Horrific Hinjawadi Accident Caught on Camera: 2 Women Killed As Mixer Truck Overturns Onto Their 2-Wheeler; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Satara Road Accident (Disturbing Video)

𝕊𝔸𝕋𝔸ℝ𝔸 | A devastating hit-and-run accident occurred in Satara, Maharashtra, after a speeding car plowed into a group of five people. Tragically, one person lost their life, while four others suffered severe injuries. The driver attempted to flee but was swiftly apprehended… pic.twitter.com/VurLLnZd8m — ℝ𝕒𝕛 𝕄𝕒𝕛𝕚 (@Rajmajiofficial) January 25, 2025

