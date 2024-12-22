A tragic incident of alleged sexual assault in Gudihatnoor village of Adilabad escalated into violent clashes, leaving several injured and property damaged. The relatives of a young girl, reportedly abducted and sexually assaulted, took matters into their own hands, targeting the suspect and law enforcement personnel. Enraged villagers stormed the house of the accused, setting it ablaze in a fit of anger. Two police vehicles were also torched during the unrest. The violence extended to the police team, which had arrived to control the situation and rescue the unconscious suspect. Circle Inspector Bheemesh of the Ichoda police station and several other officers sustained injuries in the attack. The police quickly moved the injured suspect to a nearby hospital, but tensions remained high as the mob turned on them. Emergency reinforcements were called in to restore order in the area. Tiger Spotted in Hyderabad: Tiger Seen Crossing Highway Near Nirmal-Adilabad Border in Kuntala Forest, Video Surfaces.

Violence Erupts as Villagers Set Suspect’s House on Fire

#Telangana : Alleged Sexual Assault victim’s relatives attack suspect and police, Set on fire the house in #Adilabad Violence broke out in #Gudihatnoor village, after relatives of a young girl, who was allegedly abducted and #SexuallyAssaulted, attacked the house of the… pic.twitter.com/vqdGdyK4bN — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) December 22, 2024

