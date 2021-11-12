Centre on Friday assured the Supreme Court that it would provide permanent commission to all eligible women Army officers. The development came after the top court cautioned the Indian Army of contempt. The Centre told the apex court that swift decision would be be made within 10 days with regard to 11 women Army officers who approached the Supreme Court for permanent commission.

