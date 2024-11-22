In a significant operation, Ahmedabad police seized MD drugs valued at USD 1.23 million in Danilimda. The accused, Gisan alias Datta Pawle, was apprehended, and authorities recovered two pistols, 48 live cartridges, and 24 empty cartridges from his possession. Pawle, a habitual offender with several pending cases, has been linked to multiple criminal activities. The bust highlights ongoing efforts to crack down on the drug menace and criminal networks in Gujarat. Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Finding Wife in Compromising Position With Her Brother at Home in Dholka, Suicide Note Reveals Reason for Ending Life.

