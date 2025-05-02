Elon Musk's Neuralink announced that it received a 'Breakthrough Device Designation' from the FDA to "help restore communication for individuals with severe speech impairment. The neurotechnology company said that it would include those affected by ALS, spinal cord injury, stroke, cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis and other neurological conditions. Neuralink also announced that those interested could participate in its Patient Registry today. Elon Musk congratulated Neuralink on the achievement. Apple May Integrate Google Gemini AI Into Apple Intelligence Suite by Mid-2025, Announcement Expected at WWDC25: Reports.

