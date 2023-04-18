An Air India flight from Pune to Delhi had to make an emergency landing in the national capital after developing a crack in its windshield. "A Delhi-bound Air India flight pilot asked for priority landing at Delhi airport and it landed normally after a suspected windshield crack, ANI reported. More details are awaited. SpiceJet Flight Returns to Delhi Airport After False Warning About Cargo Fire in Cockpit.

Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing:

