Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav shared a video showing a man being flung in the air by a bull in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal. He also raised concern about rising stray cattle problems in the state. According to a report, the bull was eating the onions which the man was selling. Things turned ugly when the man tried to hush away the animal. Triggered by his actions, the bull charges towards him and throws him in the air. The man was severely injured in the bull attack. Uttar Pradesh: Stray Cattle Issue Raises Concerns of Road Accident After Video of Animals Roaming Freely on Roads, Disrupting Traffic Goes Viral.

Man Flung in Air By Bull:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)