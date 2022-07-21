Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde chaired a review meeting, earlier this day, along Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and other state authorities. The discussion focused on the state's law and order situation for upcoming festivities of Ganeshotsav, Dahi Handi & Muharram. The meeting held at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai declared that restrictions during the COVID-19 have been removed. However, the panel lead by Shinde stated it necessary to follow all the rules of the Supreme Court and the High Court.

Check Tweet Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)