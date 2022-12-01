In an awkwardly strange case, a Court Jamadar was allegedly suspended by the Allahabad High Court Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal for receiving tips through Paytm UPI inside court premises. The jamadar can be seen having a QR code pasted on his uniform to receive the Dakshina online. The digital payment app has allowed people from all sorts of life to send and receive payments easily. Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, Other UPI Payment Apps Likely To Impose Transaction Limit, Check Date and Other Details.

Allahabad HC Jamadar suspended for using Paytm to receive payment inside court premises:

#AllahabadHighCourt Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal suspends Court Jamadar for using @Paytm wallet in court premises to receive tips. pic.twitter.com/MSCNAdmB86 — LawBeat (@LawBeatInd) December 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)