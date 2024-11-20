In Andhra Pradesh's Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, a student, Rameshwarapa Jayasai Yuvaraju, was savagely attacked by four peers from AFDT Junior College, Malkipuram. The graphic assault, recorded by the attackers, showed Yuvaraju being bitten on the cheek and hit with a rock. He was also dragged, beaten, and humiliated while pleading for mercy. The attackers have been suspended, and a case has been filed after Yuvaraju, initially silent due to death threats, reported the incident. The motive behind the brutal act remains unclear. Yuvaraju is currently hospitalised and receiving treatment for his injuries. Vashi Shocker: Nigerian National Travere Sekudu Punches Security Guard in Face for Not Letting Him Access Murals Depicting Life Stages of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Shivaji Chowk.

Student Assaulted in Andhra Pradesh (Disturbing Video)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)