Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, who is presently detained by the Enforcement Directorate, is reportedly experiencing health complications. According to sources, Kejriwal’s blood sugar levels have been unstable and have plummeted to 46, a level doctors consider hazardous. Kejriwal, the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party, was taken into custody by the ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering case tied to the Delhi excise policy. In the meantime, Sunita, Kejriwal’s wife, disclosed information about his health earlier today, stating that he has diabetes. Despite his fluctuating sugar levels, she affirmed that his resolve remains unshaken. Sunita Kejriwal Releases Another Video Message, Says Arvind Kejriwal on March 28 Will Reveal Where Money From Excise Policy 'Scam' Is.

Arvind Kejriwal Health Update

#BREAKING Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal 's health deteriorates while he in #ED custody His sugar levels are fluctuating and have fallen to 46 , which according to doctors , is dangerous AAP sources — Rupashree Nanda (@rupashreenanda) March 27, 2024

#BreakingNews: Arvind Kejriwal's health deteriorated in ED custody, say AAP sources - Delhi CM #ArvindKejriwal's sugar level dropped to 46 Times Network's @nagar_pulkit shares more details | @aayeshavarma pic.twitter.com/XhWJ8hYoLt — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) March 27, 2024

