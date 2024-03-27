Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, who is presently detained by the Enforcement Directorate, is reportedly experiencing health complications. According to sources, Kejriwal’s blood sugar levels have been unstable and have plummeted to 46, a level doctors consider hazardous. Kejriwal, the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party, was taken into custody by the ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering case tied to the Delhi excise policy. In the meantime, Sunita, Kejriwal’s wife, disclosed information about his health earlier today, stating that he has diabetes. Despite his fluctuating sugar levels, she affirmed that his resolve remains unshaken. Sunita Kejriwal Releases Another Video Message, Says Arvind Kejriwal on March 28 Will Reveal Where Money From Excise Policy 'Scam' Is.

Arvind Kejriwal Health Update 

