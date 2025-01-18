A class 3 student was killed and several others injured after a school bus overturned in Assam’s Dima Hasao district on Saturday, January 18. The incident occurred near a 19 KM area under Umrangso police station limits when the driver lost control of the vehicle, and it turned turtle, he said. District Disaster Management Authority field officer Debojit Borah said in a statement that the student, Dalimar Ronghangpi, was killed on the spot. Assam Coal Mine Tragedy: Second Body Recovered From Rat-Hole Coal Mine at 3 Kilo, Umrangso Area in Dima Hasao District Amid Rescue Efforts.

Assam Road Accident

