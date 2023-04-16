West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said she is shocked by the brazen anarchy and total collapse of law and order in Uttar Pradesh. Banerjee was talking in reference to the killings of the Ahmed brothers in Prayagraj. "It is shameful that perpetrators are now taking the law in their own hands, unfaced by the police and media presence. Such unlawful acts have no place in our constitutional democracy," Banerjee tweeted.

'Shocked', Says Mamata Banerjee:

"Shocked by the brazen anarchy and total collapse of law and order in Uttar Pradesh," tweets West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. pic.twitter.com/wmQXAMO6D2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 16, 2023

