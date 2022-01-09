New Delhi, December 9: Sulli Deals app mastermind, Aumkareshwar Thakur, who was arrested by Delhi Police on Sunday from Indore, has been sent to four days police custody, said Delhi Police. Thakur was arrested days after the Bulli Bai app creator Niraj Bishnoi was held for putting up images of Muslim women for auction on the Bulli Bai app using Github platform. Before the Bulli Bai app, the 'Sulli Deals' app had caused outrage over the same issue. Police have uncovered in ongoing investigation that both the accused of the Sulli Deals and Bulli Bai app were part of Trad Group on Twitter, which allegedly shared ideas of defaming Muslim women online.

Aumkareshwar Thakur, the creator of Sulli Deals app, has been sent to policy custody for 4 days by a court: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/AU7dLpgLwM — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)