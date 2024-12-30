In a disturbing incident in Nilgiri, Balasore, three individuals were arrested after members of a Hindu group allegedly attacked two tribal Christian women, accusing them of attempting to convert tribal families on Christmas 2025. The women were tied to trees and reportedly disfigured, with a video of the brutal act circulating on social media. Congress MP Saptagiri Ulaka shared the video, condemning the attack and criticising the BJP government for what he called an alarming rise in minority assaults. Balasore SP Raj Prasad confirmed that a counter-case had been filed following the forced conversion allegations and assured that a senior officer was investigating. He also stated that three arrests had been made, and the authorities were ensuring the situation remained under control. Akash Sagar, Social Media Influencer, Will Be Arrested Soon for Chanting ‘Siya Ram Jai Jai Ram’ Inside Church in East Khasi Hills, Say Meghalaya Police (Watch Video).

Congress MP Slams BJP After Tribal Women Beaten, Tied to Trees in Balasore

Disturbing incident in Nilgiri, Balasore: Tribal Christian women tied to trees & disfigured by members of a so-called Hindu outfit on Christmas. Within 6 months, BJP Govt's true colors are evident. Alarming rise in minority attacks demands immediate action. #Odisha pic.twitter.com/vKj0wRZKOP — Saptagiri Ulaka (@saptagiriulaka) December 29, 2024

3 Arrested in Balasore After Hindu Group Attacks Tribal Christian Women

VIDEO | Odisha: Here's what Balasore SP Raj Prasad said on two women being beaten up by a mob over the allegation that they were attempting religious conversion of some tribal families. "A counter case has been filed, there was an allegation of forced conversion. A senior level… pic.twitter.com/Ym3dK6tF9C — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 30, 2024

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)