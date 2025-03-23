A 20-year-old woman, Pooja Chauhan, was found hanging from a tree under mysterious circumstances in Ballia district. Her body was suspended about six feet above the ground, with both hands tied behind her back, raising suspicion about whether it was a case of murder or suicide. According to reports, Pooja was set to get married next month. At the time of the incident, her parents were away seeking medical treatment. The police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of death, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Authorities are examining all possible angles, including foul play. Ballia Shocker: Man Beaten to Death With Sticks After Argument As His Goat Strays Into Neighbour’s Land in Uttar Pradesh.

20-Year-Old Pooja Chauhan Found Hanging from Tree with Hands Tied

यूपी : जिला बलिया में 20 वर्षीय पूजा चौहान की लाश पेड़ पर लटकी मिली है। दोनों हाथ पीछे से बंधे थे। लाश जमीन से करीब 6 फीट ऊपर लटकी थी। पूजा की अगले महीने शादी होने वाली थी। मां–बाप इलाज के लिए बाहर गए हैं। हत्या–आत्महत्या में मामला उलझा। ⚠️ Trigger Warning: Disturbing Visual⚠️ pic.twitter.com/odKaSWWV8t — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 23, 2025

