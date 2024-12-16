A quick-thinking GRP constable, Avneesh Kumar, saved a passenger’s life at Bareilly railway station after the man fell between the platform and a moving train while attempting to deboard. The incident occurred when the passenger lost balance and slipped dangerously close to the tracks. Avneesh, stationed nearby, immediately pulled the man to safety, averting a potential tragedy. The video of the dramatic rescue has gone viral, earning widespread praise for the constable’s alertness and bravery. Bareilly Police lauded Kumar’s heroic act, showcasing the dedication of railway personnel in ensuring passenger safety. Samastipur: Railway Guard Misbehaves With Specially-Abled Man, Holds Him by His Collar Onboard Vaishali Superfast Express Train in Bihar; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

GRP Constable Saves Passenger at Bareilly Railway Station

"𝑇𝑟𝑎𝑖𝑛ed to respond swiftly" The alertness of a GRP Constable Avneesh Kumar @bareillypolice helped save the life of a passenger who lost balance & fell between the tracks & the platform while deboarding at Bareilly railway station.#WellDoneUPP pic.twitter.com/74KV9xVlW4 — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) December 13, 2024

