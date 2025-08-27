The Bareilly police on Tuesday, August 26, arrested four members of a gang who were allegedly involved in illegal religious conversion of vulnerable individuals and families in Uttar Pradesh and other states. The arrested accused were Abdul Majeed, Salman Raza, Mohammad Arif and Mohd Faheem. It is also learnt that another suspect, Mahmood Beg, is presently at large. Cops believe the network is linked to Baba Chhangur, who is said to be the mastermind. Anshika Varma, SP of Bareilly South, said the gang targeted several people, including one Brijpal of Subhash Nagar. She also said that they rescued one visually impaired man, Prabhat Upadhyay of Aligarh. The gang lured the victim with the promise of marriage and took him to a madrasa in Faiznagar for conversion. Varma said that the victim's mother, Akhilesh Kumari, had lodged a complaint at the Mahua Khera police station on August 25. Cops also said that the accused used to drug victims and collected donations from across the country to fund their activities. The police arrived on time and busted the gang when they had taken Upadhyay for circumcision. The gang was allegedly trying to convert him to "Hamid" by luring him with a marriage offer. Bareilly Shocker: Nepali-Origin Woman Beaten by Mob on Suspicion of Theft in Uttar Pradesh, 4 Arrested (Watch Video).

Religious Conversion Gang Busted in Bareilly

Accoridng to UP's Bareilly police, a team of cops arrived in the nick of time to rescue visually impaired Prabhat Upadhyay from being circumcised by a gang which was trying to convert him to "Hamid" by luring him with a wedding offer. pic.twitter.com/P7gC20f4nK — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 27, 2025

Bareilly Police Issues Official Statement

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)