A video going viral on social media shows a junior resident at Etah medical College in Uttar Pradesh misbehaving with a journalist for entering the OPD. In the video, the doctor identified as Kunal Tyagi says, "I am suffering from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder." The video shows the junior resident saying that he is the boss and one needs application form to enter his OPD. In the 1-minute 10-second video clip, Tyagi is heard saying that people should not be scared of journalists. "Don't come next time. Be it any journalist, I won't look into their cases," Tyagi is heard saying claiming that the OPD is his. Etah: Villagers Rescue Crocodile From Borewell, Carry It on Bike to UP's Kali River With Mouth Tied; Videos Surface.

'Be It Any Journalist, I Won't Look Into Their Cases', Says Kunal Tyagi

"I am suffering from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder," say the junior resident Kunal Tyagi at UP's Etah medical College. "Don't come next time. Be it any journalist, I won't look into their cases," he said. pic.twitter.com/cjYQ8WbART — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 19, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Piyush Rai), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

