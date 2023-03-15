A video is doing rounds on social media wherein a railway ticket examiner (TTE) and a woman passenger can be seen getting into a heated argument at KR Puram railway station in Bengaluru. The TTE, accused of being drunk and harassing the passengers, can be seen shouting at the woman who is visibly upset. “Why are you pulling me, talk to me slowly. I am here because I have booked the ticket,” the woman simply tells the ticket checker. But he does not listen to her and keeps yelling at her. According to the media reports, the TTE has been suspended after the video went viral. Another Pee-Gate Incident: Drunk TTE Allegedly Urinates on Sleeping Woman in Akal Takht Express, Detained by GRP.

Railway TTE and Woman Passenger Get Into Argument:

Kindly share the Train and coach number. — DRM Bengaluru (@drmsbc) March 14, 2023

DRM Bengaluru Ensures Action:

The issue will be investigated and suitable action will be taken. Inconvenience is regretted. @SrDCM_Bengaluru — DRM Bengaluru (@drmsbc) March 15, 2023

