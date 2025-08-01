In a shocking incident, the charred body of a 13-year-old boy was found near Kaggalipura Road in Bengaluru. As per reports, the boy had been reported missing since July 30. The victim, identified as Nishchith A, a Class 8 student of Christ School, had left home for tuition and never returned. His bicycle was later found abandoned near a park, sparking fears of foul play. The family received a ransom call demanding INR 5 lakh, leading police to file a kidnapping case. On July 31, his charred remains were found near Kaggalipura Road in Bengaluru. A special team has been formed to probe the murder, which officials suspect occurred after the ransom call. The investigation is ongoing, with efforts to trace the culprits. Bengaluru Shocker: Architecture Student Dies by Suicide; Family Accuses 3 of His Classmates of ‘Harassing’ Their Son on College WhatsApp Group, Case Registered.

13-Year-Old Boy’s Charred Body Found in Bengaluru

#BREAKING: Bengaluru's Hulimavu police recover charred body of 13-year-old, missing since July 30. Kidnappers had demanded ₹5 lakh ransom. Police suspect murder post-ransom call. Special team formed; investigation underway pic.twitter.com/riUjH2nZrg — IANS (@ians_india) August 1, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)