Following Bengaluru Metro’s fare revision on February 10, social media was abuzz with speculation that Delhi Metro might also increase its ticket prices. However, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has denied these claims, clarifying that there is no proposal to revise fares. In a post on X, DMRC stated that any fare change can only be decided by an independent Fare Fixation Committee appointed by the government. Currently, no such committee is being formed. Meanwhile, Bengaluru Metro has raised its maximum fare from INR 60 to INR 90 under a revised fare structure. Despite this, Delhi Metro commuters can be assured that no fare hike is planned for now. ‘Highly Shameful’: Lawyer Blasts Delhi Metro for Featuring Ad on Rape Convict Asaram Bapu, DMRC Responds.

Is Delhi Metro Planning a Fare Hike?

This is in reference to some social media posts claiming that Delhi Metro fares have been revised. Delhi Metro's fares can only be revised by an independent Fare Fixation Committee which is nominated by the Government. Presently there is no such proposal for the constitution of… — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) February 12, 2025

