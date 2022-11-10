On Thursday, the Bengaluru City Police took to social media to share traffuc diversion and updates in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city. In its post, the police said that Vande Bharat Express and Terminal 2 of the Bengaluru airport will be inaugurated on Friday, November 11. "Requesting namma public to please cooperate with the traffic restrictions. In the grand calculus of things, this is going to boost commute - In & out of our beautiful city." The police also shared a list of traffic diversion in the city in view of PM Modi's visit on Friday. "Traffic is restricted on the below mentioned roads from Morning 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM Afternoon," the tweet by Dr.B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner of Police stated. PM Modi will attend the inauguration of the new terminal of the Bengaluru airport, and also flag off the Vande Bharat train from the city.

Vande Bharat Express and Terminal 2 Inauguration

🚨 Important Announcement 🚨#VandeBharat Express & #Terminal2 to be inaugurated this Friday. Requesting namma public to please cooperate with the traffic restrictions. In the grand calculus of things, this is going to boost commute - In & out of our beautiful city 🙏 pic.twitter.com/h0JJE2ER1r — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್‌ BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) November 10, 2022

Traffic Restricted on Below Mentioned Roads

In the view of the visit of Hon’ble Prime Minister of India to Bengaluru on 11.11.2022, traffic is restricted on the below mentioned roads from Morning 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM Afternoon. pic.twitter.com/mYSUCBbb7Q — Dr.B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda IPS (@jointcptraffic) November 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)