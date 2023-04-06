A manager at a financial services company office in Bhopal’s Piplani area foiled a robbery attempt on Wednesday morning. The video of the incident has surfaced on social media and is now going viral. The viral video shows a group of armed men attempting to rob the gold loan bank. However, the alert manager raised an alarm which forced the miscreants to flee the spot. The Piplani police were informed of the incident, who rushed to the spot and began probe. Further information into the incident is awaited. Noida Shocker: Fruit Seller Thrashed Mercilessly After Dispute Over Money in Phase-1, Accused Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Robbery Attempt At Financial Services Firm in Bhopal

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)