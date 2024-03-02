Radheshyam Bhagwandas Shah, one of the eleven convicts in Bilkis Bano gang rape case, has filed a plea in the Supreme Court against January 8 judgement leading to the cancellation of his remission (early release from jail), and the reimprisonment of all the offenders. Shah, in his petition argued that the judgement delivered by Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan was judicially improper, as it overruled a judgment rendered by another two judge-bench of the Supreme Court, namely Justices Ajay Rastogi and Vikram Nath. For the unversed, in May 2022, the judgement rendered by the Justice Rastogi-led bench had held that the State of Gujarat was the appropriate party to decide on remission filed by the rape convicts. Eventually, the state government granted remission to the eleven convicts, which was challenged in the apex court. Justice Nagarathna-led bench later said that the May 2022 judgment was secured by Radheshyam after misleading the Court and concealing crucial facts. Bilkis Bano Case: Gujarat High Court Grants Parole To Convict for 10 Days To Attend Nephew’s Wedding.

Bilkis Bano Rape Convict Moves Supreme Court:

Bilkis Bano gang rape: Convict moves Supreme Court claiming judgment cancelling remission violated judicial propriety report by @DebayonRoy #SupremeCourtofIndia #bilkisbano https://t.co/8vIl9tqxU2 — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) March 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)