A video of a birthday celebration inside Varanasi's Kaal Bhairav Temple has gone viral on social media. The video shows an influencer cutting a cake inside the Kaal Bhairav temple's sanctum sanctorum. The Kashi Vidvat Parishad has also expressed its objection to this video. The Vidvat Parishad is preparing to send a notice to the Mahant present in the Kaal Bhairav ​​temple during the cake cutting.

Birthday Celebration Inside Kaal Bhairav Temple Video

