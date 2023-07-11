A blast took place during counting of votes for the West Bengal Panchayat Election Result 2023 on July 11. According to news agency ANI, the blast happened in Diamond Harbour where crude bombs went off outside a counting centre. It remained unclear if anyone was injured in the explosion. A video from the scene showed smoke after crude bombs went off in Diamond Harbour. Further details were awaited. West Bengal Panchayat Election Result 2023: Security Personnel Resort to Lathi Charge to Stop Crowd From Entering Counting Centre in Howrah (Watch Video).

Crude Bombs Explode Outside Counting Centre in Diamond Harbour:

#WATCH | Crude bombs go off outside a counting centre in Diamond Harbour, West Bengal. Counting for Panchayat election is underway across the state. pic.twitter.com/woRfeqtOz3 — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2023

