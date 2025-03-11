A video going viral on social media shows a bomb attack taking place at a school in Bihar's Vaishali. In the viral clip, miscreants can be seen throwing stones, bricks and bombs at Delhi Public School in Vaishal's Hajipur. After the incident, school authorities approached the police and lodged a complaint. The bomb attack caught on camera shows explosions followed by smoke as attackers throw a bomb at the school's gate. Soon after the video surfaced online, former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav attacked the Nitish Kumar-led government. "Chief Minister Mr. Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Mr. Samrat Chaudhary and Mr. Vijay Sinha have thanked the criminals and asked the public whether all this used to happen earlier?", Yadav's post read. Hajipur Shokcer: Miscreants Hurl Country-Made Bombs, Stones at Bihar School; Case Registered (Watch Video).

Bomb Thrown at School in Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav Attacks Nitish Kumar-Led Government

