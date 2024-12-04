On Tuesday, December 3, the Bombay High Court directed that a Hindu woman, who is currently housed at a government-run women’s shelter in Chembur, be produced before the court on December 9 after her Muslim partner filed a Habeas Corpus petition. The high court also directed the petitioner-man to be present on the same date before the court. The man had moved the Bombay High Court seeking the woman's immediate release. He argued that the woman's detention was unlawful and in violation of her fundamental rights. A bench of Justice Bharati Dangre and Justice Manjusha Deshpande also directed the police not to arrest the man in an extortion case filed by the woman's parents. "Don't arrest him till Monday. We want to see what is what," the bench said. Lesbian Couple Desiring Child Gets Bail by Bombay High Court in Kidnapping of Minor Girl.

Don't Arrest Him Till Monday. We Want To See What Is What, Says HC

Bombay High Court orders Mumbai police to produce Muslim man's Hindu partner before court Read details: https://t.co/OApQdk61r1 pic.twitter.com/5B5B5VYIJu — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) December 4, 2024

