The Goa bench of the Bombay High Court recently said that once a marriage is legally registered and a couple establishes sexual relations, the husband cannot be booked for rape because he did not fulfill his "promise to marry the wife as per religious customs". The division bench of Justices Bharati Dangre and Nivedita Mehta observed while quashing the FIR lodged against a man, who was accused by his "legally married" wife of rape, on the ground that though their marriage was "registered", he had promised to marry her as per the religious customs and only on this promise, she had consented to establish sexual relationship. Petitioner Is Not an ‘Illegal Migrant’: Bombay High Court Asks Authorities To Decide Citizenship Plea of Woman Living in India for 60 Years.

HC Quashes Rape Case Against Man

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

