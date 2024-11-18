A CCTV video of an elderly man who was violently tossed into the air by a bull in a crowded market in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor has gone viral on social media. The victim suffered severe injuries and was rushed to a hospital. In the video, the bull can be seen tossing the victim several feet up in the air before he crashes to the ground. Following this, the onlookers picked the man up and transported him to a hospital on a bike. Bull Attack in Amethi: Elderly Man Dies After Stray Bull Attacks Him in Uttar Pradesh’s Gauriganj Area.

Bull Attack in Bijnor

