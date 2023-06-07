Canada has seen one of the worst beginnings to the wildfire season this year, with almost 6.7 million acres burned so far in 2023. Wildfires in Canada have destroyed a large area of land and forced thousands of people to flee their homes. Reforestation after wildfires is the most crucial as it reduces soil erosion and also promotes faster regrowth. One of the first actions most people plan following a wildfire is reforesting their forestland. In an old Twitter video, a woman named Leslie Dart is seen planting trees after wildfires in British Columbia. Leslie planted more than 4,500 trees in a day. Canada Wildfire Smoke in US Photos and Videos: Orange Haze Envelops New York City and Other Parts as Smoke From Wildfires in Canada Travels Into America.

Watch Video of Leslie Dart Planting Trees:

What looks like a scene from a post-apocalyptic movie, actually shows how a reforestation session in British Columbia takes place after wildfires. Leslie Dart planted 4,545 trees in a day [read more: https://t.co/yNnewczv7J] [📹 https://t.co/vNyNicVFsu]pic.twitter.com/a5t0DYMn3y — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) June 6, 2023

