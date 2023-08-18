Several homes have been reportedly destroyed as the wildfire got out of control near Kelowna in British Columbia, Canada. The wildfires in Canada have spread to various cities, with many homes being destroyed near Kelowna in British Columbia. A video of the Canadian wildfire being out of control has also gone viral on social media. According to a report in CBC, the City of West Kelowna and the Westbank First Nation in B.C.'s Okanagan Valley have declared a local state of emergency due to the looming wildfire. A state emergency has been declared as the province is witnessing an unprecedented wildfire season. Canada: Wildfires Prompt Evacuation of Yellowknife by Road, Air.

Canada Wildfire

BREAKING: Wildfire out of control near Kelowna in British Columbia, "many" homes reportedly destroyed pic.twitter.com/ihz5aPx0nO — BNO News (@BNONews) August 18, 2023

