In Gujarat's Mandir Gam, Navsari, a car that was attempting to cross an underpass got stranded and swamped in floodwaters. All four passengers inside the four-wheeler were rescued with assistance from the Fire Department and the locals. Haryana Flash Flood: Car Washes Away in River in Panchkula, Woman Rescued by Locals; Heart-Wrenching Video Goes Viral.

Car Submerged in Flood Water Video

#WATCH | Gujarat | A car that was trying to cross an underpass in Mandir Gam, Navsari was stuck and submerged in flood. The car and its four occupants were extricated with the help of the Fire Department and locals. pic.twitter.com/fSJlAIIFAq — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023

