Arvind Kejriwal has alleged that key leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are being targeted as part of a political vendetta by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He claimed that Delhi CM Atishi may face arrest soon and that a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raid on the residence of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is expected in the coming days. Kejriwal accused the BJP of orchestrating these actions due to its declining popularity in Delhi. “The BJP is losing the Delhi elections, and these arrests and raids are a result of their frustration,” he stated. He also reiterated his party’s integrity, emphasizing, “They have found nothing against us so far, and they will not find anything in the future. AAP is a staunchly honest party.” Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Instead of Creating Infrastructure in National Capital, Arvind Kejriwal Built ‘Sheesh Mahal’, Says Amit Shah.

Arvind Kejriwal Alleges BJP’s Political Vendetta Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

मैंने कुछ दिन पहले बोला था कि दिल्ली CM आतिशी जी को गिरफ्तार किया जाएगा और “आप” के कुछ नेताओं पर रेड होगी। विश्वस्त सूत्रों के मुताबिक मनीष सिसोदिया जी के घर अगले कुछ दिनों में सीबीआई रेड होगी। बीजेपी दिल्ली चुनाव हार रही है। ये गिरफ्तारियां और रेड उनकी बौखलाहट का नतीजा है।… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)